Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 1,074,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 514,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).
Tavistock Investments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market capitalization of £13.45 million, a PE ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.66.
About Tavistock Investments
Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.
