Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 287398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

