TD Cowen Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $475.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $520.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $507.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.8 %

DPZ opened at $409.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.50. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

