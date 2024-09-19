TD Securities Analysts Give Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) a C$52.00 Price Target

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$52.00 target price by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.44.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up C$0.88 on Thursday, hitting C$41.94. The company had a trading volume of 82,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 76.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$46.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 3.1264456 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total value of C$1,325,530.49. In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total value of C$1,325,530.49. Also, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

