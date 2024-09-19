TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Stock Price Down 2%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 2,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 42,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
TDH Stock Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.
About TDH
TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.
