TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $15,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $145.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

