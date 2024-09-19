Teladoc Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 34,782 call options on the company. This is an increase of 193% compared to the average daily volume of 11,869 call options.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $300,502.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at $614,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $442,204. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

