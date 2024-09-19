Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Raised by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $243,111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 385,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $426.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.23. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

