Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $265.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after buying an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,665,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 564.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,304,000 after purchasing an additional 263,743 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Teleflex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,550,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $241.53 on Monday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

