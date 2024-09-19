Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Down 1.8%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 66,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 711,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 171.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

