Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

