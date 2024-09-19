Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Plans Dividend of $0.43

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4252 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Telenor ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TELNY opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

View Our Latest Report on TELNY

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.