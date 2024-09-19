Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Telson Mining Co. (CVE:TSN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 136,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Telson Mining Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.95 million and a PE ratio of -15.23.
Telson Mining Company Profile
Telson Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
