Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Trading Down 0.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.66. 49,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 22,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 57,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

