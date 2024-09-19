Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

