Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TER opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.