Terex Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Terex in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Terex

Terex Trading Up 0.7 %

TEX opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terex has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,606,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 353,844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after buying an additional 269,777 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.