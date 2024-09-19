Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.
Ternium Stock Performance
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ternium will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ternium by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.
Ternium Company Profile
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
