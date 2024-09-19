TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Shares Down 0.9%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 127,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

TerrAscend Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

