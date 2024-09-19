Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $234.57 and last traded at $231.99. Approximately 30,566,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 96,187,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $725.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day moving average of $195.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

