Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading Down 2.4%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 815,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,939,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

