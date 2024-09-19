Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,812.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 547,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 506,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,767,000 after buying an additional 221,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $11,489,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

