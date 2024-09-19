Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Bread Financial worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bread Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 224,545 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

