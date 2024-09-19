TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.62

Shares of TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and traded as high as $149.47. TFI International shares last traded at $146.96, with a volume of 224,853 shares trading hands.
TFI International Stock Down 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.74.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.