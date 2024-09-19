TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.62

Shares of TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and traded as high as $149.47. TFI International shares last traded at $146.96, with a volume of 224,853 shares trading hands.

TFI International Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.74.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

