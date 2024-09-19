TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.03

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 1500356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,698,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 59,523 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.