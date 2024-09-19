The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 173.0 days.
a2 Milk Stock Up 9.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.
a2 Milk Company Profile
