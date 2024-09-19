The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $190.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $191.56.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

