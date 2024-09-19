The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.65

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 548482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

