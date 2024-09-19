The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.13

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 32883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $105,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,114.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $105,573.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,114.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at $291,184.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock worth $21,947,676 in the last three months. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

