The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $155.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

