The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $155.17 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

