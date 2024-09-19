The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boeing by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $155.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.23. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $154.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

