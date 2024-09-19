The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,766,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,045,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,902,466 shares of company stock worth $69,552,560. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.