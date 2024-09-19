The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Holdings Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Cheesecake Factory worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,729,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,038,000 after purchasing an additional 223,497 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 77,575 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

