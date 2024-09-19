The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Declares $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.
Clorox Stock Performance
NYSE CLX opened at $163.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.06 and its 200-day moving average is $143.56. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Clorox
Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox
In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What’s Next After FOMC’s Aggressive Interest Rate Cuts?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Verizon Stock: 5G Boom and Robust Dividend Yield at Play
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Stocks with Upgraded Ratings: Analysts Predict More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.