The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 699.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $163.43 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.