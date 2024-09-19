The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $3,255,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $102,604,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $7,421,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $309.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.