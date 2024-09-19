The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.07. 6,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 50,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $0.13 to $0.07 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.01 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 197,831 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

