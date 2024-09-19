The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.92

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.09. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 3,730 shares traded.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
