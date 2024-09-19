The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $134.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,401 shares of company stock worth $4,497,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 106.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.