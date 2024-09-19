The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $38.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Safehold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAFE

Safehold Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 38.83 and a quick ratio of 38.83. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 7.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Safehold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Safehold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.