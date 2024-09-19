The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 309,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $708.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229,144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,199,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,308,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.