The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.95

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.95 and last traded at $149.07, with a volume of 24524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,852 shares of company stock worth $1,541,491. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.