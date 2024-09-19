The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $134.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,704,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

