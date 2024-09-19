The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Sienna Gestion’s 6th Largest Position

Sienna Gestion boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Sienna Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $384.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.13.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.