The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,708,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $384.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.04.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

