The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,281,000 after buying an additional 129,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,620,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 305.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

