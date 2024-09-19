The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

LSXMK stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Motco boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

