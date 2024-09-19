The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Down 10.8%

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11). Approximately 482,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 152,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The Parkmead Group Trading Down 10.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.01 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.45.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

