The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $186.64

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $186.64 and last traded at $184.71, with a volume of 134611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

